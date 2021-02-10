Latest
Even Nature Is Congratulating The UAE's Mars Mission With Heavenly Fogs This Morning
It’s been a BIG week for the UAE and the Arab world. A week that will be remembered throughout history for decades to come.
The UAE’s 7-month long Mars Mission’s Hope Probe successfully entered the Mars orbit, taking Arabs to the furthest point that they have ever been in the universe.
For which even mother nature is in awe of! Blessing the Emirates with a blanket of heavenly fogs, making Dubai and other the emirates look as dreamy as ever.
Dubai appeared to be towering above the clouds and the sight was pure bliss
There are fog views… and then there are Expo fog views
These are celebration fogs boo😌
Although a heavenly sight from highrise towers, motorists were caught in a bit of a jam on major Dubai highways like Al Ittihad Road & Emirates Road as low visibility slowed down traffic movement
