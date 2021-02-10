The Emotional Moment UAE Rulers Celebrate The Mars Mission

We made it! The UAE Mars Mission has been a success.

50 years after the UAE was born, 7 years of planning, and 7 months of travel, the UAE succeeded in becoming the 5th country to land a spacecraft into the Mars orbit.

A proud moment for residents, but for the people behind the mission, who had the extraordinary vision to make it happen, take your pride as a resident and amplify it by 10. UAE leaders were in the trenches last night, and the moment after success was confirmed, they entered the control room to cheers and applause.

“My sincere thanks to the working team of Probe Hope, young people who have devoted their effort, energy, knowledge, knowledge and passion to reach this historic moment, and to be an inspiring model and role model for future generations”

Via MBZ

The leaders celebrated the UAE Mars Mission with the team who were working on the ground to make it happen.