MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: The Hope Probe Successfully Reached Mars' Orbit

This is a historic day for the world and the UAE. The Hope Probe was launched and has reached Mars’ orbit SUCCESSFULLY at 8:13PM on February 9, 2021.

Upon the first check on the Hope Probe by the @mbrspacecentre showed that all signals and processes were running smoothly for Mars orbit insertion. A few minutes later, the fuel began to burn, reducing the speed of the Hope Probe from approximately 121,000 km/h to roughly 18,000 km/h.

With everyone watching the live stream in anticipation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre announced the UAE’s Hope Probe successfully arrived into Mars’ Orbit