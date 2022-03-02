The UAE Is Sending More Than AED 18 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

The Ministry of International Affairs and Foreign Cooperation has declared that the UAE will send AED 18 million (USD 5 million) in humanitarian assistance to aid the the civilians impacted by the situation in Ukraine

The UAE highlights the importance of humanitarian solidarity in times of conflict and will contribute this amount to United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan.

During the UN Security Council’s meeting regarding Ukraine on 28 February, the UAE highlighted the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation there

It emphasized on the ensuring of their protection, access to humanitarian agencies and safe passage for those seeking to leave the country.

On 1 March 2022, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially launched the request to fund the UN’s humanitarian operations in Ukraine. This assistance is crucial in aiding the thousands of people suffering due to the disruptions caused by Russian military intervention.

