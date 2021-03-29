د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

Drivers Who 'Refuse' To Give Way On The Fast Lane To Be Slapped With A Fine

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Dubai Police have clarified with a graphic video announcement that it is illegal to REFUSE to give way on the fast lane.

Motorists will be slapped with a fine of AED400 and 4 black points if they are caught failing to give way.

Authorities have clarified that that is applicable even if you are driving within the speed limit on Dubai roads.

With the hashtag #GiveWayInTheFastLane, the Dubai Police and RTA are reminding all to keep “the fast lane free unless you’re overtaking another vehicle.”

“In case the driver doesn’t make way for you, avoid tailgating and keep a safe distance from the other vehicle. Remember, the fast lane is only for overtaking and emergency vehicles always have priority,” concluded the Dubai Police in the video message.

Anyone else initially shocked by this announcement?

Listen To The Lovin Daily: It’s Official! The UAE Will Start Making Vaccines

ALSO READ: This Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?