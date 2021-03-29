Drivers Who 'Refuse' To Give Way On The Fast Lane To Be Slapped With A Fine

The Dubai Police have clarified with a graphic video announcement that it is illegal to REFUSE to give way on the fast lane.

Motorists will be slapped with a fine of AED400 and 4 black points if they are caught failing to give way.

Authorities have clarified that that is applicable even if you are driving within the speed limit on Dubai roads.

With the hashtag #GiveWayInTheFastLane, the Dubai Police and RTA are reminding all to keep “the fast lane free unless you’re overtaking another vehicle.”

“In case the driver doesn’t make way for you, avoid tailgating and keep a safe distance from the other vehicle. Remember, the fast lane is only for overtaking and emergency vehicles always have priority,” concluded the Dubai Police in the video message.