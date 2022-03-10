An Inside Look At A Whopping 84 MILLION Dirham Penthouse At Bluewaters Island Dubai

If you’ve been staring up at the high-rise properties at Bluewaters Island, and have been wondering what the price tag on ’em beauties are… then here’s the lowdown.

The chic location is for no ordinary folk: the Bluewaters hood boasts the biggest Ferris wheel in the world, world-class restos and hotels, luxury views, clubs, pubs, entertainment and etc. all within walking distance.

With a prime location such as that, properties in the area surely come with a few extra zeros. Hence, let’s take a look at this AED84,481,300 ($23,000,000) penthouse for example.

Real Estate Enthusiast, Enes Yılmazer, shared his tour of an incredible luxe abode down at the vibrant lifestyle destination and the unit is all things DRIP!

4 bedrooms, 5 baths, 9,525 sqft, marble countertops, LED and bronzed lighting, sliding glass doors, views of the glistening Arabian Sea and the contemporary decor works perfectly to complement the modernity of the fresh and vibrant destination.

Listed by Babak Jafari, the penthouse exceeds all expectations of what you would imagine a Bluewaters property would look like

It’s literally the MASSIVE built-in closets for us, but the property has an open gym, office space, rooftop jacuzzi and all the amenities a millionaire would fancy

*Alexa, google how to become an overnight millionaire please!*

If a luxury island mansion is more up your alley, then this listing of an AED65,000,000 ($17 million) 5-bedroom, 6-bath property is for you pal!

Located on the famed Palm Jumeirah Island, this 6,878sqft, hardwood-floored modern estate is just ideal for families looking to level up their living situation in the skyscraper-studded city.

The Palm mansion is listed by Chris Boswell. In the market for a mega-mansion? Get in touch here

However… the real question is, who are these people that can afford such estates… and WHERE can we meet one?!

