It’ll Be Raining Cats And Dogs Across The UAE This Week

Brace yourself for three days of heavy downpours across the UAE from midday on Wednesday.

Expect thundery showers, lightning & low visibility all throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning. Forecasts indicate that rains will continue until Friday, Jan 27 – with temps dipping to as low as 3ºC in the mountainous regions.

Dubai peeps to experience short and heavy bursts of rain well into Wednesday night

Dubai today. 16⁰C and rain pic.twitter.com/46jTRE5HD2 — Siddharth Sai (@ssaig) January 25, 2023

The UAE ministry issued an unstable weather alert as torrential rains lash parts of the UAE

Winds could reach 40kph, with rough seas off the coast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution are being reminded to maintain a safe distance from the car ahead.

In Abu Dhabi, authorities told residents to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary”.

