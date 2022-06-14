Joshua Garcia Woos His Pinoy Fans In Dubai On The Occasion Of Philippines Independence Day

The Filipino actor, dancer, and model, Joshua Garcia is the MOMENT and the dreamboat really added to the Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai this 2022.

Social media was buzzing on Sunday, June 12 when Garcia came down to LuLu Hypermarket in Al Barsha to launch their store-in-store concept, Pinoy Delights and ofc Meet & Greet his fans as well.

The 24-year-old star had the Filipino Community from all across the UAE completely ecstatic over his visit over the weekend

The former Pinoy Big Brother contestant has a MASSIVE Filipino fan base: the lad is 4 MILL strong on Instagram alone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LuLu Hypermarket (@luluhypermarkets)

And whilst in Dubai… how can one NOT test out the desert dunes, amirite?! And for the full DXB experience, Garcia set out on a desert safari – for the FIRST time ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Garcia (@garciajoshuae)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Jobs Alert! Etihad Is Hiring In Dubai TODAY!

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.