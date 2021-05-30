Karen Wazen Becomes The Latest Resident To Receive The UAE Golden Visa

Karen Wazen ain’t your ordinary Karem fam! She’s the IT girl on the block who can do it all, from blogging and designing to modelling and raising three little munchkins, this boss mama is ’bout the positivity and hustle. Recognizing her valuable contribution to the UAE, Karen Wazen was honoured with a Golden Visa by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office. With a 6 MILL strong instafam, Wazen is always ALL praise about Dubai and how it’s been a safe haven for her and her family. The Lebanese-British fashionista and eyewear designer made the announcement of her prestigious achievement on her Instagram and captioned her post saying, So honoured to have received the GOLDEN VISA from the UAE 🇦🇪

Dubai has been my home for the past 9 years and I’m so thankful for all the doors it has opened for me and my family… I am thankful for the safety it has given us and constant inspiration and growth and hope it has instilled in us… I have seen this city grow year on year… and l know the sky is the limit…

Thank you to the @dubaimediaoffice and the dearest @monaalmarri for recognising me as a valuable figure in your country❤️🇦🇪🙏🏻

D. Lovato who’s been tabloid’s very FAVE celeb to write on recently was seen ROCKING Karen Wazen’s eyewear

A celeb fave designer, a protective mama bear and a stirring social media fashionista Karen Wazen is now officially a UAE Golden Visa holder💃🏻

A UAE Golden Visa is basically a long-term residency visa that’s issued for 5 or 10 years and gets renewed automatically The new visa scheme came into effect back in May 2019 and was initially reserved only for prominent global personalities and investors who put forth an investment of, at least, AED 10 million. Now the visa that enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor, is being given out to people in various professions who have exceptionally contributed to the UAE’s growth. Here is a list of professions that can apply for the UAE Golden Visa: PhD degree holders Doctors Engineers Highly qualified individuals Researchers/Scientists Inventors Investors Artists Entrepreneurs Outstanding students

