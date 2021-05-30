د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Has Approved The World's First Treatment For COVID-19

A treatment for COVID-19!

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of a highly effective new treatment for COVID-19, becoming the first country in the world to do so, according to Wam.ae.

The new treatment, created by GSK is called Sotrovimab and offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19.

The UAE has authorized the emergency use of Sotrovimab for the treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease who are at risk of progression to hospitalisation or death.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that targets specific proteins

This is only possible thanks to the UAE’s proactive leadership

Such a new qualitative achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the UAE leadership’s keenness to proactively address the pandemic, attract and provide innovative medicines that prove effective and efficient, and adopting them as treatment protocols.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

The treatment will speed up recoveries and reduce COVID-19 death

The new medicine will greatly contribute to speeding up the recovery of patients, reducing Covid-19-related deaths and hospitalization period in intensive care units. It will also support the country’s efforts being made to conduct Covid-19 tests and administer vaccines, retaining its leading position among the world’s foremost countries, dealing efficiently with the Covid-19 pandemic.

