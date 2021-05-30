The UAE Has Approved The World's First Treatment For COVID-19

A treatment for COVID-19!

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of a highly effective new treatment for COVID-19, becoming the first country in the world to do so, according to Wam.ae.

The new treatment, created by GSK is called Sotrovimab and offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19.

The UAE has authorized the emergency use of Sotrovimab for the treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease who are at risk of progression to hospitalisation or death.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that targets specific proteins