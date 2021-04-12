د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The Managing Director Of LuLu Hypermarket Was Involved In A Helicopter Accident In Kerala 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There’s not a soul here in Dubai who doesn’t know about or hasn’t shopped at a LuLu Hypermarket branch.

The brand’s many loyal customers will be happy to know that Indian business tycoon, M. A. Yusuff Ali, the chairman of UAE-headquartered multinational firm Lulu Group is safe and healthy following a narrow escape from a helicopter mishap in Kerala, India on Sunday, April 11.

Although MA Yusuff Ali and his wife sustained minor injuries, the couple along with three other passengers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital following the chopper’s forced landing.

The forceful landing was made in an abandoned marshy plot, close to close to the Kerala College outside Kochi, in the south Indian state of Kerala, due to technical issues

Yusuff Ali was awarded the highest civilian award in the UAE and has contributed to a number of charitable services along with running the successful Lulu group.

The private helicopter crash-landed around 9am local time amidst mild rainfall

Occupants involved in the accident were assisted by people of the locality and were rushed to the hospital, where they have been placed under observation.

ALSO READ: This Ramadan Dubai Restaurants No Longer Need To Be Covered Off

Listen To The Lovin Daily: This Ramadan Dubai Restaurants No Longer Need To Be Covered Off

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?