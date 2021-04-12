The Managing Director Of LuLu Hypermarket Was Involved In A Helicopter Accident In Kerala 

There’s not a soul here in Dubai who doesn’t know about or hasn’t shopped at a LuLu Hypermarket branch.

The brand’s many loyal customers will be happy to know that Indian business tycoon, M. A. Yusuff Ali, the chairman of UAE-headquartered multinational firm Lulu Group is safe and healthy following a narrow escape from a helicopter mishap in Kerala, India on Sunday, April 11.

Although MA Yusuff Ali and his wife sustained minor injuries, the couple along with three other passengers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital following the chopper’s forced landing.

The forceful landing was made in an abandoned marshy plot, close to close to the Kerala College outside Kochi, in the south Indian state of Kerala, due to technical issues

Yusuff Ali was awarded the highest civilian award in the UAE and has contributed to a number of charitable services along with running the successful Lulu group.