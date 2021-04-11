د . إAEDSRر . س

This Ramadan Dubai Restaurants No Longer Need To Be Covered Off

Things are rapidly changing in Dubai but to keep things simple, let’s start with what Ramadan will look like this year in regards to restaurants. Try to envision what it was like before, apart from last year of course. You’d walk into the mall during fasting hours and all the restaurants and food court dining areas would be covered off. That’s all about to change this Ramadan.

The Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) issued a statement regarding restaurant activity during Ramadan.

Dubai restaurants will no longer need to use dividers or curtains to section off visible dining areas during fasting hours

The issue states:

Restaurants will be allowed to serve customers without putting in place curtains, dividers or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously.

This practice was put into place previously to block off dining areas from the sight of those who were fasting.

In addition, restaurants in the emirate will no longer be needing a permit to serve food during fasting hours

The new circular will be practiced starting the first day of the Holy month.

