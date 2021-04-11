The UAE Announces Reduced Ramadan Working Timings For Private Sectors

Incoming, THE most anticipated announcement: Ramadan timings for private sectors!!

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular announcing the reduction of the working day in private sectors by 2 hours for all employees in the UAE during the month of Ramadan.

Thus, if your working in the private sector, your 9-6 work timings will be cut down to 9-4.

This has been issues as per federal law no. 8 for 1980, on regulating labour relations.