UAE Federal Employees To Only Work 5 Hours A Day During Ramadan

UAE Federal Workers To Only Work 5 Hours A Day During Ramadan

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced on Thursday morning that workers in ministries and federal entities will only have to work FIVE hours a day throughout Ramadan.

Working hours will be from 9am to 2pm, excluding those whose work nature requires otherwise

The decision is in line with the UAE Cabinet decision on the regulation of the Federal Labour Law concerning official work hours throughout Ramadan.