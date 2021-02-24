Luqaimats And Lokmas: Top 10 Affordable Spots In Dubai

INTRODUCING THE BEST DUMPLINGS EVER: LUQAIMATS. Call it what you please, lokma, luqaimat, lugaimat, lougaimat it’ll still taste the same… HEAVENLY. Can’t stress enough on how divine these sweet Arabic dumplings are. No national day celebration or Emirati meal is complete without these round desserts that take minimal ingredients, yet still manage to drive you luqai-MAD!!!

10. AlBait AlQadeem Restaurant A 3-min walk from the Dubai Gold Souk, if you ever find yourself in the hood and craving something filling but sweet… make your way to AlBait AlQadeem for some satisfying golden dumplings that won’t have you shelling out big bucks.

9. Zam Zam Mandi Restaurant The best way to end a good biryani meal?! Order yo’self some sweet lokmas to devour on!

8. Bait Alkanafa Have your lokmas drizzled in date syrup or topped with Oman chips, either way you’ll get the foodgasm that you were hoping for!

7. Siraj Restaurant Fresh servings of luqaimat from the Siraj Resto and your sweet cravings will be put to rest for good! Indulge in some authentic Lebanese food and wrap up your meal with these fried balls of HEAVEN!

6. Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe Ya habibi, if you’re not drooling at the sight of these round drizzled babies then get yo’tastebuds check ASAP! Crunchy from the outside yet soft and chewy from the inside. AAHH. We’re not salivating… YOU ARE!

5. Arabian Tea House The Arabian Tea House prides itself on being the v first authentic Emirati resto here in the UAE since 1997! Find yourself ‘gramming not only pic of their scrumptious lokmas but of their resto cute setting as well. Issa whole vibe down at this picturesque, traditional little resto.

4. Global Village If affordable is what you seek then lokmas from Global Village is what you need. Compliment your day out with the fam with some sweet, true to the wataan dish which just happen to be these divine dough creations! Light, tasty and filling! GV adventures are incomplete without some rides, shopping and LOKMAS. Pfft.

3. Humyum Restaurant Affordable. Fresh. And just plain DEELISH fam! Humyum will leave you spoiled for choice when it comes to lugaimat and other yummy Arabic food. My personal fave and one resto that will NEVER disspoint.

2. LOGMA Prefer your lugaimat traditional with date syrup or chocolatey with a Nutella twist? Whatever the craving might be, LOGMA gotchu sorted with their city-famous Arabic dough creations! Known for their near perfection lugaimats, LOGMA will serve you balls of flavour and nothing less.

1. Loqmato Dubai This is IT pappi!!! This is numero UNO. From stuffed to pistachio to the classics, Loqmato will have you loving life and living life! If you’re on the hunt for the best luqaimats in town… then your list will forever be incomplete without a serving from Loqmato Dubai. Word.

