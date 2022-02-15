WATCH: Michele Morrone & Jacqueline Fernandez In An Erratic Car Chase Around Dubai For A Sultry Bollywood Number

‘Mud Mud Ke’ -Bollywood’s latest sultry music video starring ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone, and B-town diva, Jacqueline Fernandez, had the internet in a frenzy from the word GO.

The music video racked up MILLIONS of views in less than 24 hours of its release and apart from Jakie and Michele’s sizzling chemistry, the highlight of the video was most deffo the spectacular Dubai backdrops.

Serving up some major Mr and Mrs Smith-esque vibes, the two were seen in erratic chase sequences around Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

The track has been composed by Tony Kakkar along with Neha Kakkar, while Shakti Mohan was behind the slick choreography

‘Mud Mud Ke’ was shot back in 2021 at multiple locations across Dubai. The two glam actors are no strangers to this skyscraper-studded city whatsoever, whilst Fernandez is currently in India promoting their new music video, Morrone was jazzing up the Dubai nightlife scene until just a few days ago.

Mihir Gulati, director of the international collab raved on about Jacqueline being the real-life boss lady that she after she drove the muscle car at “100mph on Dubai streets without any stunt double.”

‘Mud Mud Ke’ was the Italian actors’ big Bollywood debut, and the internet wants MORE

And while on the shoot, looks like the Netflix star picked up on some Punjabi as well! CUTE!

Watch the adrenaline-inducing music video below:

