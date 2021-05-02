د . إAEDSRر . س

Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Ups The Glam Quotient At DXB With Stylish Clicks 

Sizzling it up at DXB is 2012 Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo.

The American fashion influencer made the most of her stopover at one of the world’s busiest airports, Dubai International Airport (DXB), by wowing her 4.8 MILL instafam with her stylish yet comfy airport attire

Her beige biker shorts and off white crop top was complemented with a round beck cable knit nude jumper, a chunky gold necklace and horsebit-detailed Gucci mules.

Dubai Duty Free shopping be lookin’ real good right now!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

All snuggly for a 4-hour journey… as one always is onboard Emirates

Designer in head to toe, Culpo slayed in solid colours and showed fashionistas everywhere how it’s done!

#AirportDiaries on point. The 28-year-old transited through DXB on her way to the Maldives with Mattia Ferrari.

Making the most of dreamy sunsets and crystal clear waters, Culpo is currently reppin’ her vaycay at the Baglioni Resort Maldives

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Us recalling our last time at the airport like…

