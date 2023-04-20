Monday, April 24 Will NOT Be A Public Holiday In The UAE

Cue music

♪ Monday, Monday, so good to me ♪

Wait, scratch that. Monday won’t be a public holiday, and it’s not so good to us.

Dubai residents were looking forward to a long weekend with April 24 falling on a Monday. However, with the announcement of Eid Al Fitr falling on Friday, April 21, it means that the public holiday for the Eid break will end on Sunday, April 23. This means that Monday, April 24, will not be a public holiday.

The announcement was made by the moon-sighting committee, which confirmed that Friday, April 21, would be the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The committee made the announcement after declaring Thursday, April 20, as the final day of Ramadan.

With the Eid break ending on Sunday, April 23, residents will have to go back to work and school on Monday, April 24