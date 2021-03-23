No More Dubai Vacations As Fines Up To AED25k Introduced On British Travellers 

British celebs have been flocking to Dubai over the last couple of months to trade in the UK’s strict COVID restrictions and plummeting weather for a taste of normal, sunkissed selfies and golden tans.

Alas, British travellers will have to hault all travel plans abroad, including to the UAE, as the UK government has imposed fines of up to £5,000 pounds (AED 25,296) on those found travelling for non-essential purposes.

Thus, currently, the UK has banned all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that in April and may once again ease aviation restrictions from May 17.

Health minister Matt Hancock told Sky News,

We are seeing this third wave rising in some parts of Europe and we’re also seeing new variants and it is very important that we protect the progress that we’ve been able to make here in the UK.

He added,

The earliest date by which we will allow for international travel …is the 17th May. That has not changed.

Although the UK has suffered a hard hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is on the road to recovery with the help of its successful vaccination campaign

This is a second major blow for the European travel sector, as it’s bracing for another lost summer. But in the face of a pandemic, health needs to be prioritized over leisure or luxury. This is the lowest that Heathrow have fallen since the 1966 crisis.