People Seen Promoting Images Of Drugs On Their Clothes To Be Fined & JAILED In The UAE

As trendy as you may believe it to be, do NOT opt for clothes, stickers, covers or accessories that promote drugs or psychotropic substances in the UAE: as it could land you with a hefty fine of AED5,000 and a jail sentence of up to 2 years (if the offender repeats the violation).

This is according to Article 55 of the new UAE drug law, which states,

“Anyone who produces, imports, sells, possesses or promotes products or publications displaying pictures, drawings and texts that encourage committing crimes related to narcotics and psychotropic substances shall be fined a minimum of Dh50,000.

Meanwhile, anyone who wears or uses such clothes or any products or publication shall be fined Dh5,000 and shall be jailed for up to two years in case of repeating the offence.” So do yourself a favour and throw away all ’em shirts/shorts with marijuana leaves printed all across!

“There are countries that allow consuming a specific amount of drugs, for example, but it is a crime in our country.”

Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, Director of Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, said that

“The law has forbidden such behaviours with a direct article in the law. People should be aware of it. What is allowed in other countries is not necessarily right here. There are countries that allow consuming a specific amount of drugs, for example, but it is a crime in our country.”

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Residents Are Noticing That The Indoor Mask Policy Is Being Taken Lightly

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.