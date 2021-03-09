Pregnancy Out Of Wedlock In The UAE: Dubai Lawyer Clarifies Rules

Several long-standing laws have been amended and modified in the UAE since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the amended articles was Article 356 of the UAE penal code.

According to the new amends, voluntary or consensual sexual act shall ONLY be punished if the age of the victim, whether male or female, is less than 14 years old, or if the crime is committed against a person whose will is not considered credible, e.g. the victim is a minor, suffers from insanity or dementia.

Ludmila Yamalova-Davis, who is a U.S qualified attorney, based in Dubai gave an easy-to-follow explainer on the amended laws on pregnancies out of wedlock in the UAE.

Basically, the act of consensual sex or pregnancy out of wedlock is no longer a crime as per the amended law and according to Federal Decree 15 of 2020