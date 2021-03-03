Footage Of A Baby Camel Eating Plastic In The Desert Highlights The Damage We’re Causing

This is a hard watch.

Drone footage shows a baby camel almost eating a plastic bag in the desert before it gets distracted and moves on.

The footage was shared by Winston Cowie, a Marine Policy Manager at Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, who added a caption highlighting the devastating effects human behaviour is having on the environment.

“It’s just one plastic bag. Just one single use coffee cup. Just one bottle of water. Just one. Or maybe more. Maybe it’s the single use plates and utensils you used for dinner and decided to leave on the beach or in the desert rather than clean them up. After all, the desert or sea will cover it up. 🐪 Or not. …”

“A baby camel that is a couple of months old will eat it and get sick and die because of your carelessness’ – MIC DROP

