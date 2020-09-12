OPINION: Prohibiting & Fining Residents For Feeding Strays Is NOT The Solution To Anything!!

OPINION: A Dubai Company’s Plan To Prohibit & Fine Residents For Feeding Strays Is NOT The Solution To Anything!!

Strays may not be pedigrees but does that mean that they have no right to live at all? In the name of ‘population control’ and ‘COMMUNITY AESTHETICS’ are we going to stoop to such inhumane ways as to cut strays off food completely, by prohibiting and fining the community for leaving out a small portion of food/water for them?

Well according to a Dubai-based property developer, prohibiting residents living in Emirates Hills, The Springs, The Meadows and The Lakes from feeding strays and imposing a fine of AED5,000 seems like the ‘ideal’ solution to;

Improving the community’s aesthetics

Eliminating bad odour (eliminate the odour of living animals and get ready to welcome the odour of starved, dead animals)

Keeping away pests, rodents and flying insects

Stray population control

Keeping children safe

Before I state some logical and well… HUMANE solutions to these factors, let me address how leaving strays with NO access to food whatsoever is really NOT the solution

You may argue that feeding one or two strays ends up attracting more strays to the area, which encourages breeding, thus increasing the stray population.

Yes, feeding starving animals in your area may attract more hungry animals to come by in search of a morsel of food but not giving them food entirely surely will not help with population control. Animals will propagate regardless of if they’re fed or not, it’s just a natural calling. Leaving starved animals to propagate will only lead to malnourished and sick offsprings barely able to survive a couple of days and dying in front of their mother.

That is the cold truth. How else do you expect kittens, chicks and puppies to survive when their mothers don’t have enough nutrition to nurse them?!