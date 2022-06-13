Huge Queues Spotted This Morning After Etihad Announced 1,000 New Jobs

Ft image credits Manish Khiara and Dalia Mukherjee

The city is buzzing with hustlers, trying to make a living through honest means.

This morning was a clear example of how much dedication, zeal and eagerness job seekers in Dubai truly have: when massive crowds turned up for Etihad’s recruitment drive at Dusit Thani, SZR… despite the scorching summer heat.

The UAE’s national carrier is looking for crew and hiring for various other vacancies, and they’re taking applications all week long. Etihad announced that starting Monday, June 13, interested candidates can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

They’re looking for 1,000 people across the business they have roles in airport communications, cargo, crew and more, more details for each specific role is on their website

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Jobs Alert! Etihad Is Hiring In Dubai TODAY!

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.