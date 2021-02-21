UAE Peeps To See More Cloud Seeding Induced Rain In The Coming Weeks

After weeks of heavy, dreamy fogs engulfing the UAE we finally saw clouds of hope this weekend. UAE residents were treated to rain clouds over the weekend and some lucky souls (THE CHOSEN ONES) even got to experience light drizzles in parts of Dubai!

Folks, bring out your umbrellas because this weekend was just the teaser of what’s about to follow according to weather predictions from the National Centre of Meteorology, (NCM). NCM has forecasted rains in some areas, with an increase in temperature.

Thus far, light showers of rain were reported at Ruwais, Umm Al Ashtan, Jebel Dhanna, Baniyas, Zirku Island and Arzanah Island over the weekend.

NCM reported the same with the hashtag #Cloud_Seeding to alert resident of the weather conditions