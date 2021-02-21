Abu Dhabi Parents Can Demand Refunds If Schools Violate COVID Rules

Schools in Abu Dhabi are back open, but authorities are ensuring compliance with COVID guidelines will happen.

There will be regular checks carried out at schools across the capital, and failure to comply with the 62 criteria laid out by Abu Dhabi school authorities will mean fines between AED10,000 and AED250,000.

If schools in Abu Dhabi do not follow the guidelines, they will need to revert to distance learning, parents will be permitted to remove kids from school and they will be entitled to refunds.