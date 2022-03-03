Announcements
Ramadan Work Timings Get As Short As 3 Hours For Government Employees!
During Ramadan, ministries and other federal entities will operate from 9am to 2pm, from Monday to Thursday.
On Fridays, the working hours will be cut short to three hours: 9am to 12pm.
Apart from the reduced work timings, government employees in the UAE will also have the option to implement flexible and WFH systems, on Fridays – for the duration of Ramadan.
Private sector employees waiting for the updated Ramadan timings announcement like…
