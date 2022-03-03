د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Ramadan Work Timings Get As Short As 3 Hours For Government Employees!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

During Ramadan, ministries and other federal entities will operate from 9am to 2pm, from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, the working hours will be cut short to three hours: 9am to 12pm.

Apart from the reduced work timings, government employees in the UAE will also have the option to implement flexible and WFH systems, on Fridays – for the duration of Ramadan.

Private sector employees waiting for the updated Ramadan timings announcement like…

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE Is Sending More Than AED 18 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer