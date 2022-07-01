You Can Now Renew Your UAE Driver’s License ONLINE Using Your Emirates ID 

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is making the process of renewing their driver’s license easy, peasy, lemon squeezy for UAE residents.

Motorists can quickly renew their license via RTA’s website by entering their Emirates ID number to complete the service. UAE and GCCC nationals will have their UAE driver’s licence renewed for a span of 10 years, whereas, expats will have it extended for 5 years.

The following documents are required to apply for renewing a driving licence: For all nationalities: For customers younger than 21 years old Original valid Emirates ID. For customers 21 years and older Original valid Emirates ID. Eye test according to the required category. Note: The fine for the delay in renewing the driving licence for less than 10 years is AED10 per month, with a maximum of AED500. If it was expired for more than 10 years, the customer is only allowed to renew it after passing the Road test. More info here.

If you’re looking to change the picture on your license, then you’ll have to ensure that the picture on your Emirates ID is updated. Because that same picture will be added to your driving license.

You can even apply to have your lost or damaged license replaced, here.

RTA has added that it’s mandatory to be a Dubai resident and to have a valid Emirates ID to renew your driving licence. You can NOT do so if you’re on a visit or tourist visa.

