Residents Mistake Dubai Pearl’s Demolition For An Earthquake On Monday Morning

Dubai Pearl is currently undergoing demolition as new projects are looking to take shape in the setting instead.

However, residents living in Dubai Media City, Marina, Tecom, The Greens and areas close by mistook building implosion tremors for an earthquake on Monday morning around 11am; but rest assured that there was NO earthquake in the city.

Netizens took to Twitter and Instagram to share visuals of the demolition and concerns about the aggressive tremors around the vicinity

Felt an earthquake like experience in our office in Media city 😮 , seems it is due to bringing down long under construction Dubai Pearl building #Dubai — Zuhair A K (@zuhair1188) January 23, 2023

After 21 years, incomplete buildings at Dubai Pearl are being cleared out to make way for potential prospects

Backed by a Canadian firm, the ambitious Moon-Shaped Resort is a game-changing $5 BILLION (AED18.3 billion) project that could be situated in Dubai Pearl.

The resort has plans for a lunar colony, a lunar surface, a space-themed nightclub and other exciting facilities that’ll make it an ideal pretend-moon experience for 500 times less than a trip to space.

…Travelling to the moon will soon just be a car ride away for us Dubai peeps, if the development becomes reality.

