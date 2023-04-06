Self-Driving Cars To Hit Jumeirah Dubai Roads By The End Of 2023

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a self-driving technology company, are joining forces to pave the way for self-driving ride-hail services in Dubai. The two have initiated data collection and testing using five Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in the Jumeirah 1 area.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA said, “the aim is to obtain the best readings and data through onboard lidars, radars and cameras that capture data and images within a 360-degree field of vision.”

RTA has set its sights on becoming the world’s smartest city and aims to deploy 4,000 autonomous vehicles by 2030. This move will not only make Dubai the first non-U.S. city to commercialise Cruise self-driving cars but also alleviate traffic congestion, lower the number of traffic accidents, and cut harmful emissions.

Bahrozyan added, “the launch of autonomous vehicles will bring a positive impact on Dubai’s transportation landscape and wellbeing. It will facilitate the integration between transportation and communication systems by streamlining the mobility of mass transit users and their arrival to their final destinations.”

This collab between RTA and Cruise is not only innovative and sustainable but also promises an exciting future for transportation

Cruise held a workshop on March 9, 2023, to discuss the next stages of the pilot phase of operating the service in Dubai. The technical team from Cruise and RTA shared their knowledge and experiences, promoting cooperation and ensuring optimal deliverables of the data collection stage along with the continued development of the autonomous taxi service.

With RTA and Cruise at the helm, Dubai’s self-driving taxi future is looking bright.

