Sharjah Police Take Action Against A Group Promoting ‘Immoral Acts’ In A Viral Video

In a recent development, the Sharjah Police arrested a group for promoting illicit behaviours and immoral acts as seen in a viral video within the emirate.

This action by the Sharjah Police affirms their commitment to confront and limit any vulgar behaviours or practices that are damaging to society.

The UAE has strict rules and regulations regarding public morality and decency

The country has a moral code that prohibits any form of public indecency, including profanity, public displays of affection, and dressing inappropriately in public. Such behaviors are not only frowned upon but also considered illegal.

The Sharjah Police urge community members to immediately report any behaviour that they deem inappropriate through their electronic channels, including the “guard” service available through their website.

It’s essential to note that the UAE government is dedicated to ensuring public decency and maintaining the country’s cultural and moral values

It is, therefore, important to respect the UAE’s moral code, especially when in public areas.

