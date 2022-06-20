Expo City Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Unveils “A City That Embodies The Dreams Of Every City”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a new city that represents the ambitions of Dubai.

Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally-friendly city that caters to families and future generations. The city will be connected to a port, two airports, and to beautiful memories in the hearts and minds of millions of people.

All set to open doors on October 1, 2022, this upcoming city will be home to a new museum, a world-class exhibition centre and the headquarters of cutting-edge & fast-growing companies. It will continue to host the pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt and others. It will be a city that embodies the dreams of every city.

After the historical success of Expo 2020 Dubai,visited by more than 24 million visitors & left a mark in the 170-year history of World Expositions. Today we announce transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a new city that represents the ambitions of Dubai.

The area will also feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities and a mall

