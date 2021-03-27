Shisha Lovers: 11 ULTIMATE Spots To Get Your Hookah Fix

Shisha, hookah, hubbly bubbly…whatever you call it, Dubai has it. The traditional Middle Eastern water pipe used for smoking flavoured tobacco is a prominent part of most evenings or post-dinner gatherings in the city. From the classic to the ice and the fruit ones, these 11 popular venues (voted in by you) offer it all!

11. Leila – Downtown, Emaar Boulevard Leila is known to be an institution for authentic Lebanese food. Here you’ll find luxe Downtown views and chic city vibes as you cosy back and do a few puffs of your fave Shisha.

10. ILA Restaurant & Cafe at Al Seef – Iftar Shisha offers If you’re looking for a shisha place offering to-die-for food and hookah and a snatched offer then look no further than ILA resto and cafe at Al Seef. The scenic views of Al Seef along with the breezy air will assure you of a chilled out evening, full of laughter, food and SHISHA. Their Iftar menu will be boasting modern Arabic dishes for just AED 69 per person in a chic setting with breathtaking views of Al Seef in the background. Price: AED 69 per person for a full Iftar menu, and AED 99 with Shisha.

9. Koyla Dubai – Multiple locations This Shisha lounge is just VALUE FOR MONEY guaranteed!! Friendly staff to fresh mouthwatering menu and A++++ ambience, Koyla is a popular fave for many Dubai residents and it’s no secret why. Review by Khan: We meet the owner they are such amazing people, made us feel like guest not customer, that makes a lot of difference.

Oooo! Forgot to mention the usual amazing Sheesha, must try paan kiwi vanilla, in ice bucket, smooth!!!!! Just amazing!

Safety and sanitization to the T! Staff well trained with all the safety measures! We shall visit this place again for sure!

8. QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Deira (04 295 6000) It’s your best bet when you want something chilled out yet cool. Its spectacular views of Dubai Creek are best enjoyed around sunset, but equally nice later at night. The venue is open until 2am on weekdays and until 3am from Thursday to Saturday. Review by Neha Bhutoria: We ordered two Shishas here, one was grape mint and another new flavour that we tried was the rose flavour. Both the flavours were superb, rose was soft but short-lived, whereas grape mint was absolutely mesmerising.

7. Haveli Lounge and Cafe – Business Bay For some splendid B-town tunes, fresh concept and intimate bonding scenes with the tribe, Haveli might just be your best bet! The quirky venue offers guests the famous Indian paan flavour too. Review by S.Anum Rizvi: Their menu has a variety of veg to non- veg options. Some delicious blend of Indian and fusion dishes. We tried kurkuri bhindi, butter chicken, chicken malai and a lot of other scrumptious food. Every dish has a twisted name but was full of flavours.

6. Kabana – Jumeirah 3 Ofc, the Shisha here is FAB but this resto that offers contemporary Afghan Fusion cuisine with a Mediterranean twist is just what you need to try out if you’ve been craving something different and unique. And this babe of a venue us open 24/7! WIN, WIN WINNNNNN! Review by Sai Thakur, The Afghan tea was really good along with nice Sheesha, one of the few places where sheesha is good in Dubayy.

5. Smoky Beach – Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) After your fun-filled day at the beach, kick off your sandals and soak in the beach goodness at Smoky Beach, JBR. Recommendations? Grape Mint Shisha without a doubt.

4. Hitchki – Barsha Heights Foodiessss and shisha lovers, Hitchki is a GREAT pick if you’re looking for a filling and appetizing dinner, complimented by some flavoursome shisha. Review by Anam Anas: Mr.India – A 3 Layered dessert consisting of Rabri – Gajar ka Halwa & Gulab Jamun is a MUST HAVE ! Truly Highly Recommended the Place for Food lovers

+ Theres some Amazing Sheesha Flavours too 😍

3. The Kana Cafe – Business Bay Located at the waterfront on Marasi Drive Business Bay, this place is a perfect hangout if you are looking for an evening full of energizing vibes and a hot ambience. Review by Mohammad: If you wanna take your respective other for a nice sheesha with an amazing view this place is something you cannot miss😇😋 (Pro Tip: land up early by 7 pm if you want to secure a spot outdoors by the drive).

2. Sunken Garden – The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC If you fancy something a lil bit more than just a chill night out, then head to the Sunken Garden for a luxe evening with grapes, dips, shisha and a selection of bites. Review by Neha Bhutoria, We went to this place for shisha and ordered some food also there !! We ordered some potato nuggets and ordered two varieties of shisha !! One was a blueberry bust and one was grape mint, the blueberry bust was quite different and grape mint was average.