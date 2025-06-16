Some Dubai Employees Will Get A 4 Day Work Week This Summer

Starting July 1, summer workdays in Dubai are about to look a little different for some government employees. Thanks to the “Our Flexible Summer” initiative, staff can enjoy shorter work weeks until September 12 — yes, that means a potential Friday off.

If you’re a government employee…

Good news for you! Government departments can now split their employees into two groups, based on what suits their operations best…

Group 1 will work for 8 hours from Monday to Thursday and enjoy a full day off on Friday — hello, long weekend.

Group 2 will work 7 hours from Monday to Thursday and 4.5 hours on Friday, keeping Fridays short and sweet.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced this move following the success of a pilot run in 2024.

Improving work-life balance

The initiative aims to boost productivity while giving employees more time to recharge. It’s part of Dubai’s broader effort to create happier workplaces, especially during the summer months when energy dips and temperatures increase.

DGHR said this flexibility empowers departments to decide what works best internally, while still delivering services efficiently.

