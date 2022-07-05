Summer Jobs For Students In The UAE: Who Is Eligible And Where To Apply

School-goers in the UAE are now enjoying summer vacations in full swing, and university students are expected to leap into their holidays by mid-July.

Many will be off visiting family, some will be away making group travel plans, and the rest will stay put looking out for ways on making their downtime productive and constructive.

Hence, if you’re a student looking for a summertime internship or job in the UAE, here’s a guide on if you’re eligible and where you can apply

Who is eligible to work in the UAE?

Youngsters above the age of 18 are eligible for a work visa in Dubai.

Those aged between 15 to 18 can apply for part-time gigs and internships, provided that the work conditions and working hours are as per the directives set by the UAE Labour Law for employees below 18.

Both Emiratis and residents can be hired, although teenagers must have a valid residence visa, with permission from parents to work.

Students aged between 15 to 18 can obtain a Juvenile Work Permit – with a validity of 1 year.

You must meet the below criteria to apply for a Juvenile Work Permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE):

Have a valid UAE residency visa

Have a relative with a valid UAE residence visa

Guardians must provide permission to work

Their age shall not be below 15 years and not exceed 18

Working hours and conditions for juveniles as per the UAE Labour Law:

Their working hours should not exceed 6 hours per day

Teens working are entitled to 1-hour breaks per day

Working overtime or on public holidays is not allowed

The Labour Law prohibits students from working at night in industrial enterprises and undertaking hazardous or strenuous jobs

Those with work permits can be hired to work on projects for up to six months. There are also work permits for those who wish to work fewer hours over a year

You can apply for a permit at Tas’heel service centres or on the Wajjehni app.

Here are 8 platforms where students can apply for jobs in Dubai:

Now yallah, go forth create your CV and conquer

