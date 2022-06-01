Territorial Crows Have Been Spotted Attacking Multiple Pedestrians In JBR Dubai

Nothing brings on the heebie-jeebies like a crow attack🙃

BEWARE Dubai peeps, June is crow nesting season and these birds attack to protect their territories. The following video shows a crow swooping down on an unsuspecting water bottle delivery boy, who was then left startled by the scavenger.

Crows notoriously swoop down on bypassers during nesting season , until they feel like the coast is clear… so tread with caution

Avoid crow attacks by:

keeping a safe distance from dense trees where crows are nesting

Carrying a hat, umbrella or an object that can be held above your head

Walking in a group can also prevent crows from swooping

But if you still can’t beat them… join them

All jokes apart, remember that crows know how to hold a grudge so whatever you do, do NOT trigger ’em black-feathered birds.

