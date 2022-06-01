Announcements
Territorial Crows Have Been Spotted Attacking Multiple Pedestrians In JBR Dubai
Nothing brings on the heebie-jeebies like a crow attack🙃
BEWARE Dubai peeps, June is crow nesting season and these birds attack to protect their territories. The following video shows a crow swooping down on an unsuspecting water bottle delivery boy, who was then left startled by the scavenger.
Crows notoriously swoop down on bypassers during nesting season, until they feel like the coast is clear… so tread with caution
Avoid crow attacks by:
- keeping a safe distance from dense trees where crows are nesting
- Carrying a hat, umbrella or an object that can be held above your head
- Walking in a group can also prevent crows from swooping
View this post on Instagram
But if you still can’t beat them… join them
All jokes apart, remember that crows know how to hold a grudge so whatever you do, do NOT trigger ’em black-feathered birds.
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Petrol Pumps All Over The UAE See Long Queues As Fuel Prices Hit Record High – AED4 Per Litre
ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.