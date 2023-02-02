The 50 Best Restaurants In The MENA Region Has Been Revealed

If you’re a traveler or just a foodie who loves to explore new places to eat at… Then finding a place to dive into new cuisines, dishes, and flavors is of the essence! Moreover, a list of the 50 best restaurant in the MENA region is just what you need.

MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants were unveiled right here in Abu Dhabi on January 31

Before diving into the list, here’s a little bit about what MENA’s 50 Best really is. In this case, restaurants cannot apply to be nominated in MENA’s 50 Best. Therefore, all restaurants are eligible to make it to the list.

Furthermore, there are 250 independent and anonymous voters. They are the ones who decide on the rankings.

The culinary stars of the restaurant world met in Abu Dhabi for the awards ceremony. Moreover, this event is the the 2nd edition of the MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants awards. Additionally, restaurants from across 14 cities within MENA attended.

These restaurants were announced as the 50 best places to eat in the region. Also, this event was hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Moreover, many restaurants and chefs received unique awards for their efforts

These rewards range from the Destination Awards to unique chef awards. Nonetheless, here are the rewards:

Firstly, the One To Watch Award:

Opa, Tel Aviv

Best Pastry Chef Award:

Karim Bourgi

Best Female Chef 2023:

Salam Dakkak (Chef at Bait Maryam, Dubai)

Estrella Damm N.A. Chef’s Choice Award:

Moustafa Elrefaey

Foodics Icon Award:

Anissa Helou

Art of Hospitality Award:

Em Sherif, Beirut

Sustainable Restaurant Award:

OCD Restaurant, Tel Aviv

Highest New Entry Award:

Ossiano, Dubai

Highest Climber Award:

Fusions By Tala, Manama, Bahrain

Lastly, the Destination Award:

White Robata, Kuwait City, Kuwait

La Closerie, Tunis, Tunisia

La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech, Morocco

Myazu, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Baron, Beirut, Lebanon

Zooba, Zamalek, Cairo

Fakhreldin, Amman, Jordan

George & John, Tel Aviv

Fusions By Tala, Manama, Bahrain

Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

*Specifically, the Destination Award is equivalent to the Best Restaurant in their respective country.

Finally, here’s the list of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants!

50- Bonjiri, Salmiya, Kuwait

49- Hakkasan, Abu Dhabi

48- Habasta, Tel Aviv

47- 13C Bat In The Back, Amman

46- +61, Marrakech

45- Reid Kushiyaki, Cairo

44- Jun’s, Dubai

43- Zuma, Abu Dhabi

42- White Robata, Kuwait City

41- Alee, Amman

40- Milgo & Milbar, Tel Aviv

39- Sesamo, Marrakech

38- LPM, Riyadh

37- Iloli, Casablanca

36- Sufra, Amman

35- 11 Woodfire, Dubai

34- La Closerie, Tunis

33- Coya, Abu Dhabi

32- Animar, Tel Aviv

31- Masso, Manama

30- Sachi, Cairo

29- Shams El Balad, Amman

28- Coya, Dubai

27- La Grande Table Marocaine, Marakesh

26- Hoseki, Dubai

25- Cut By WolfGang Puck, Manama

24- A by Yuval Ben Neriah, Tel Aviv

23- Marble, Riyadh

22- Sachi, Giza

21- LPM, Dubai

20- Em Sherif, Beirut

19- Tawlet Mar Mikharl, Beirut

18- Myazu, Riyadh

17- Gaia, Dubai

16- Baron, Beirut

15- Lowe, Dubai

14- OCD Restaurant, Tel Aviv

13- Zuma, Dubai

12- Kazoku, Cairo

11- Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai10- Moonrise, Dubai

9- Zooba, Zamalek, Cairo

8- Fakhreldin, Amman

7- Kinoya, Dubai

6- George & John 5- 3 Fils, Dubai

4- Ossiano, Dubai

3- Fusions By Tala, Manama

2- Tresind Studio , Dubai

Drumroll please! At last, the resto that topped MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants List is…

Dubai’s very own Orfali Bros Bistro!