The Expo 2020 Metro Station Exteriors Have Been Revealed And WOW!

From state-of-the-art petrol station to the recently revealed avant-garde metro station, every element of the Expo 2020 site will have your jaws on the floor.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), shared a click of the Expo 2020 station’s exteriors and may we add that the team has done FULL justice to the themed station. Evidently, you can see Dubai’s ‘City of Gold’ rep and Ghaf Tree inspo is clearly being reflected in a lot of the Expo 2020’s site designs.

Along with the station’s exterior reveal shot, RTA added that,

The station will initially be used by Expo pass holders, offering easy access to the site, with its full launch to the public when Expo’s gates open on 1 Oct. The station is only for use by Expo 2020 employees and other eligible travellers until October 1.

