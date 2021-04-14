The Full List Of Passport Rankings: The UAE Moves Up A Rank

According to the Henley Passport Index (which ranks the strength of passports across the world), the UAE has moved up a rank and levelled up to the top 15!!

The fact that the Emirati passport allows its citizens to enter 174 destinations globally without a visa, has helped the UAE move up to 15th place (in a tie with Romania) in the Passport Index 2021 Q2 Report.

The index elaborated that the UAE is, “the most remarkable turnaround story on the index by far”, they credited this stellar ascendance to the country’s strong bilateral ties as well the signing of the historic Israel-UAE peace treaty back in September 2020. This peace treaty led to a visa-free travel arrangement made between the two aforementioned countries.