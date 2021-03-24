د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The Last Ever Built Airbus A380 Leaves France For Good 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It’s au revoir France and Hallo Germany for the last ever produced Airbus A380 as she leaves Toulouse for good.

After 18 years in production, the last ever built Airbus A380 took off for her first flight from the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France to Hamburg, Germany earlier this week.

The double-decker superjumbo will first get painted in Hamburg and then be sent off to prepare to DXB to join the Emirates fleet. Thus far the Dubai-based airline has only received 118 of their 123 A380’s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

The iconic double-decker has been a customer favourite, captivating the imagination of travellers worldwide by providing an unmatched travel experience.

The iconic double-decker A380 is a customer FAVE! Fancy, roomy showers, hotel-level amenities, class-A meals and so much more ELITEness!

Listen To The Lovin Daily: “New Mutations Have Been Observed” – Government Warns Residents To Cooperate During Ramadan

ALSO READ: This Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?