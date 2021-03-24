The Last Ever Built Airbus A380 Leaves France For Good 

It’s au revoir France and Hallo Germany for the last ever produced Airbus A380 as she leaves Toulouse for good.

After 18 years in production, the last ever built Airbus A380 took off for her first flight from the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France to Hamburg, Germany earlier this week.

The double-decker superjumbo will first get painted in Hamburg and then be sent off to prepare to DXB to join the Emirates fleet. Thus far the Dubai-based airline has only received 118 of their 123 A380’s.