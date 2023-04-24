The Next Long Weekend In The UAE Could Be 6-Days Long

Monday blues have NEVER, EVER hit this hard.

But here’s a lil pick-me-up news if you’ve been feeling down in the dumps on your first day back to work/school… UAE peeps, there may be a 6-day-long public holiday on the horizon in just two short months.

The next big holiday on the UAE calendar is the dynamic duo of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, which are expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28, respectively. This would basically have UAE residents enjoying a break from Tuesday, June 27 until Sunday, July 2. *Exact dates are TBC depending on moon sightings.

The list of upcoming holidays this 2023:

Following the Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha break, the next public holiday will be on Friday, July 21, for the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

Next up will be Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, which will fall on Friday, September 29.

2023 will end with Commemoration Day and UAE National Day breaks from Friday, December 1 – Sunday, December 3.

Can we just fast-forward to June already…

