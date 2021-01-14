The Spartak Moscow Squad Are OTW To Dubai And Fans Are VERY Concerned!

After making headlines for getting into a viral banter with Lionel Messi only earlier this month, Russian club Spartak Moscow are going viral once again (for all the wrong reasons) following their ‘en route Dubai’ announcement. Fans of the profesh Russian football club from Moscow are not too excited about the team heading down to Dubai as a result of Celtic’s intense backlash. Tweeps are worried that the team is walking into a COVID-19 hub, but little do they know Dubai is not only open for business but are extremely COVID-cautious and have taken all the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Putin’s not going to be too happy about this lads…

I wouldn’t if I were you — yoda the tim (@yoda_the_tim) January 14, 2021

But Dubai banter aside; Can we talk about Spartak Moscow’s wicked training gear please?! SWAG 101 right there!

Aahhh, someone else sees it tooo! Ross Geller… dat you?!

A thing of beauty — bob (@bobbingtonboob) January 14, 2021

The troops are being warned against travelling by fans… but take it from us, in-house residents, Dubai is as much of a safe-zone as a city could get during a pandemic!

Are you sure that's a good idea? pic.twitter.com/xju8pj0kj3 — Jake (@Jakey0_0) January 14, 2021

Concerned Spartak Moscow fans warning the boys like:

