Celtic Team Are Taking A Questionable Break In Dubai After Losing To Rangers & Fans Are NOT Happy

Football fans are just NOT happy right now with the whole Celtic-in-Dubai situation. The team of Celtic (a Scottish professional football club based in Glasgow, which plays in the Scottish Premiership) are currently here in Dubai on a break from their matches, and fans are fuming at their disregard of the pandemic along with their chill holiday-mode mind frame with 3 pending games in hand. After losing to Rangers, Celtic headed to Dubai to reboot under the warm weather but the trip took a controversial turn when questionable pics of the Celtics surfaced showing followers that the team is down pool-side chilling and day-drinking their time away instead of getting it together for the next match. Manager of Celtic, Neil Lennon, claimed that the Dubai trip was no break, but it was a training camp to refresh the players and get them all prepped for the upcoming games

Celtic fans furious as Neil Lennon and Scott Brown spend the afternoon doing nothing. Before flying to Dubai and getting this picture taken pic.twitter.com/8c3cC7tkdk — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) January 3, 2021

Lennon has come under fire for arranging a full-blown Dubai getaway for the team amid talks of tougher lockdowns looming for Scots until the spring

Dear @NicolaSturgeon & @jasonleitch please explain to the population how this is allowed during a pandemic? #celtic fans must also be raging that their season ticket money has funded this trip while we are all in lockdown. #dubai2021 https://t.co/N2gvcIu46w — Sir Randolph Davenport-Smythe (@Sir_Randolph_VC) January 4, 2021

The issue here? Tier 4 lockdown. Plummeting temperatures in Scotland. Ongoing pandemic. Massive defeats. Yet the unbothered champs are keener on enjoying a holiday under the sun.

I'm a Celtic fan, but it is utterly indefensible for the squad to swan off to Dubai in the middle of a global pandemic. The rest of us are told to stay at home while they soak up the sun by the pool. Who the hell do they think they are? — James McEnaney (@MrMcEnaney) January 3, 2021

Needless to say, fans and the general public are clearly not too impressed

Imagine we had been knocked out the Champions League qualifiers, finished bottom of our Europa League group, knocked out the league cup by Ross County and 19 points behind in the league, then Gerrard and Tav where pictured drinking pints in Dubai whilst we were in lockdown? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/40dWeFnAdD — Tags (@tagsbo) January 3, 2021

Celtic supporters worldwide are raging that their season ticket money has been spent on this merrymaking trip to the UAE

19 points behind, league lost in January. Manager and captain on the pints in dubai. The only ten lennys getting is pints pic.twitter.com/0zFHDjOkJj — Adam (@Adamgill1888) January 3, 2021

Sky Sports man Anthony Joseph expressed his disappointment over the soupy Celtic situation as well…

Celtic going to Dubai for a training camp in these times doesn’t sit well with me at all. It may be within the rules for both governments/authorities, but it’s certainly not in the spirit of the rules. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 2, 2021

Being 19 points behind, losing the league in January, clicking pints in Dubai… would this tweet come as a surprise to you lol?!

