The Sudden Closure Of Bollywood Parks™️ Comes As A Shock To Dubai Residents

Bollywood Parks™️ Dubai, a popular destination for fans of Bollywood music and cinema, has announced that it will close permanently on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The news has come as a shock to many Dubai residents who have enjoyed the vibrant energy and colorful attractions of the theme park.

The announcement stated that the iconic Raj Mahal will continue to be available for private events, but the rest of the park will be shutting down for good. It’s a sad moment for the many people who have made fond memories at the park over the years.

“A special thanks to all our guests, partners, and teams for bringing the music and colours of Bollywood to life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai (@bollywoodparksdubai)

Many residents have expressed their disappointment and sadness at the news, with some taking to social media to share their memories of the park and express their love for Bollywood

The park was not only a fun destination, but also a cultural hub that celebrated the music, dance, and art of Bollywood.

Despite the sadness of the closure, there is still hope for the future of entertainment in Dubai. The statement from the park promised “exciting news coming soon from the Middle East’s largest theme park destination!” This suggests that there are plans in the works for new and innovative forms of entertainment in the region.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announced Free Parking For Eid Al Fitr Holiday 2023

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.