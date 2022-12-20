د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Announces First Private Sector Paid Holiday For 2023

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, 1st January 2023, will be an official paid holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.

The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet’s decision on approved official holidays for the government and private sectors.

Full list of UAE public holidays in 2023:

  • New Year’s Day, January 1
  • Eid al-Fitr: April 20, 21, 22 and 23 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Saturday – a 4-day weekend can be expected here)
  • Arafat Day: June 27
  • Eid al-Adha: June 28, 29, 30
  • Islamic New Year: July 19
  • The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 27
  • Commemoration Day: December 1
  • National Day: December 2, 3

*Eid and Islamic New Year dates are subject to moon sightings. 

