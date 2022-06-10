This AED140 Million Mansion In Dubai Emirates Hills Is Literally Dripping In GOLD!

How much gold is ‘too much gold’?!😅

Mo Vlogs toured one of the MOST expensive estates in Emirates Hills, Dubai and WOWZA… it’s definitely a gold overload. The owner of the AED140,000,000 MILLION mansion melted 10kgs of 24Kgold to plate specific art installations around the house.

The 24K gold-covered mansion houses:

6-bedrooms



Salvador Dalí art sculptures



Italian marble

Leather padded walls

Mahogany panelled walls

A secret drink compartment

A study

Gym

Sauna

Cinema

Lake views

And best of all?! A basement with a CLUB!

If luxury were a house… this is IT!

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: A Driver In Dubai Has Been Punished After Being Found Guilty Of Rape

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.