Footage Of This Dubai Bling Star’s Storybook-esque Resto Has Racked Up Over 3 Million Views

And one such resto that stands out is the Forever Rose Cafe. Located on Al Wasl Road, this unique instaworthy 2D illustration café is owned by the Netflix star Ebraheem Al Samadi. The reality television personality explained how he put his blood, sweat and tears into building the ‘Forever Rose’ brand from ground zero.

The concept was a HIT from day 1. The unreal sketch-like look of the cafe, paired with quality eats and prime location, made the resto a shoo-in for sucess. So it is no shock that the monochrome eatery has once again blown up on social media.

A verified Twitter account with over 868k followers, reshared a video of Forever Rose’s interiors, and the reel has racked up over 3 MILLION views on Twitter alone!

A place in Dubai where everything is monochrome and like a drawing, making you feel like you are in a storybook 📹IG fayazfzpic.twitter.com/qHUIR3IoZP — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 20, 2023

And the comments are giving! Tim Urban joked, “The architect: “that was just the first drawing! You weren’t supposed to build it like that!”

Users commented, saying it’s a very Japanese-style resto, and others started sharing the names of similar cafes in their homeland.

The architect: “that was just the first drawing! You weren’t supposed to build it like that!” — Tim Urban (@TheRealTimUrban) February 20, 2023

Watch Forever Rose owner, Ebraheem Al Samadi’s full interview with Lovin Dubai right here:

He’s dashing, funny, witty, compasionate and completely dedicated to his business.

