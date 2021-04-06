This Forgotten Dubai Project Is Getting A Lot Of Attention Lately 

Dubai is a gold mine of ambitious projects, architectural marvels and OTT opulent skyscrapers! One such fascinating project that Dubai peeps were sitting in anticipation for was the 135-storey fan-shaped Anara Tower. Plans for the proposed skyscraper is collecting dust on the shelves now, but the massive wind turbine themed tower was meant to be one heck of a show stopper in every way possible. The superstructure was to see sky gardens every 27 floors with office spaces, residential apartments, hotel keys and other luxury amenities to make the design as well as the properties recognizable worldwide.

Residents are reviving this forgotten architectural beaut by sharing a 2008 representation of the skyscraper’s proposed design

Designed by Atkins Designs Studio, the world-class structure was set to go on floors in 2009, however, got royally shelved because of the building’s many fundamentals challenges.

If built the 1,968 ft project would have adopted energy-efficient strategies by installing renewable sources of energy!

