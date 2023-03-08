To Honk Or Not To Honk: Navigating Dubai’s Car Horn Etiquettes

We all know that car honking is a common phenomenon in Dubai. In fact, it’s so common that it almost seems like a way of life here. But, hold up, do we really know the purpose of honking?

According to the Dubai Police, car horns should only be used to warn others of potential danger. Now, this might come as a surprise to some of you, but using your horn to tell your maid to come fetch your groceries or to let other drivers know that they suck at driving is not only rude but also downright unnecessary.

Honking unnecessarily can cause avoidable stress and frustration for other drivers, and can even be considered aggressive road behaviour.

Recently, a hilarious Reddit post has been making rounds for listing the “Ten Commandments” for honking your horn in Dubai

Some of the highlights include “Thou shalt not honk your horn one millisecond after the light turns green” and “Thou shalt not honk your horn at people who are driving too slowly in front of you.” Now, while these rules might seem strict, they’re a great reminder of the proper use of car horns.

The reactions to the post have been mixed, with some drivers applauding the idea of more polite driving habits, while others argue that it is impractical to follow such strict guidelines. Some drivers have even taken to social media to share their own stories of using their car horn in ways that might not fit within the “Ten Commandments.”

The Dubai Police have also made it clear that excessive honking can result in a fine of AED400. So, if you want to save some cash, let’s all try to be responsible drivers and use car horns wisely

While the “Ten Commandments” for car honking etiquette may be controversial, they serve as a reminder of the importance of using our car horns in a responsible and respectful manner. By following these guidelines and using our horns only when it is necessary to avoid danger, we can all contribute to a safer and more courteous driving culture in Dubai.

