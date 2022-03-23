Top Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli Shares A Dubai Vlog That Easily Makes Dubai Look Like A MILLION Bucks! 

India’s YouTube QUEEN and Netflix starlet Prajakta Koli, 28, was in Dubai last week and the genius content creator completely repped’ her time here in the city.

Prajakta AKA Mostly Sane flew down from Mumbai to attend the very successful Nas Summit that took place from March 17-19.

The Mismatched actress was part of a WOKE panel along with Uptin, Dhruv Rathee, Carry, Minati and Gaurav Chaudhary- all in talks about How ‘India Will Dominate The Internet’

Koli made the most of her Dubai trip and visited OG landmarks such as Downtown Dubai, Al Seef, got on the Abra… and OFC was shook by the city’s surprisingly chilly weather last weekend

Her mini Dubai vlog hit over 177k views in less than 24 hours and a fan commented,

“Loved this vlog!!! The editing, aesthetics, background music, everything was on point (almost like a shot film or a travel show)… And P u looked absolutely gorgeous !!! Love u!!!”

Known for relatable AF content, Prajakta served some BOMB looks whilst enjoying Arabic food & going about painting the town red… which is only apt since she was here for holi Trailblazing her way through life, Koli has really smashed barriers when it’s come to dominating a space that mostly sees male personalities. Much kudos to the budding actor and her rising star.

Enjoy this class act by the queen, titled “When Your Mom Finds out About Your Boyfriend” – that’s scored over 12 MILLION views!

